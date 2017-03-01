I will swear with RAILA’s name like NAMWAMBA if UHURU wins in August - BABU OWINO says

Embakasi West Parliamentary aspirant, Babu Owino, has said he will "forcefully" swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s name if President Uhuru Kenyatta rigs the August 8 General Elections.





Speaking during an ODM rally at the Tononoka grounds in Mombasa on Sunday , Owino said he will rally ODM supporters and swear in Raila’s name if Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, rig the elections.





Owino, who is also outgoing University Of Nairobi Student Organization chairman, also lashed out at Coast Region Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, who he said is a useless old man who is being used by the Jubilee Government to muzzle opposition bigwigs.





"Marwa ni mkebe ya Blue Band. Marwa ni gunia ya makaa. (Marwa is an old metal Blue Band margarine tin. Marwa is a sack of charcoal.)" Owino said.





The ODM brigade led by Raila Odinga was in Mombasa over the weekend to popularize the party and also campaign for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST