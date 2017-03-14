I will not step down for OBURU ODINGA just because he is RAILA’s brother - ODM MP insists

A prominent ODM MP from Luo Nyanza has claimed that senior ODM leaders are pushing him to shelve his re-election bid and back Nominated MP, Oburu Oginga.





Talking to a local daily last Wednesday , Bondo MP, Gideon Ochanda, said that they have to push him out of the parliamentary race and have him as Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga’s running mate in the August 8th General Election.





“I can confirm to you that I have been approached by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, and Nyando MP, Fred Outa, to drop my bid for Oburu in exchange for a running mate’s slot. But I cannot buy such an idea because there is no guarantee that I will get the slot and I am also not interested in taking other people’s positions,” said Ochanda.





The lawmaker termed the move as suicidal and said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, should intervene and make sure that there is democracy inside the coalition.





Wandayi and Outa have however denied these claims.





