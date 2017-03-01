I will continue campaigning in UHURU/ RUTO’s supposed strongholds – RAILA ODINGA vows.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has said the August 8 th polls will not be won by a tribal card saying he will continue campaigning across the country.





Speaking at Orange House, Raila said no political grouping should claim to own a certain region and that its vote basket is under their armpits.





Raila said Kenyans are more informed about the kind of leadership they want and those dividing Kenyans along regions are devils.





“There is nothing like this is my vote basket. This is a Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya or Kalenjin basket. All Kenyans have seen the light,” said Raila.





He said Kenyans’ disillusionment with the Jubilee Government is palpable given the fact that it has failed all Kenyans across the political divide.





“Kenyans have made a decision to join NASA because all of them whether Jubilee or NASA share the same plight of unemployment, insecurity and inflation,” said Raila.





