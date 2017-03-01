I will clinch the Jubilee ticket because SONKO is a thug and UHURU hates thugs - PETER KENNETH

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, exuded confidence that he will beat everyone to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket in the upcoming party primaries.





Speaking at St. John ACK Church in Pumwani, Kenneth said he was confident of a landslide victory against Senator Mike Sonko in the primaries and later against incumbent Governor Evans Kidero.





He said he was not afraid of competitive party primaries because he was sure of edging out “Team Nairobi” which is currently led by Mike Sonko.





Kenneth, who is also the former Gatanga MP, termed Sonko as a thug who Nairobi does not need.





“We are ready for nominations so that we can sort out this issue of Nairobi once and for all. I am working with a big team and I am confident that we will win the nominations and go ahead to deal with Evans Kidero,” Kenneth stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST