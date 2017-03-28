I will beat SONKO and KENNETH’s team badly - KIDERO mocks Jubilee as the race heats up

Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has exuded confidence that he will beat Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking last Sunday, Kidero said he will beat Senator Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth’s team badly in the coming poll.





He dismissed allegations that he was afraid of Peter Kenneth and Mike Sonko in the Nairobi race.





“I am not afraid of Peter Kenneth or Mike Sonko. I am confident that I will beat them by a landslide either individually or as a team,” Kidero said.





At the same time, the Nairobi Governor challenged Jubilee to stop political squabbles on who will face him in August and instead front one strong candidate to face him saying he does not want excuses from Jubilee if he beats them.





He said he was ready for any candidate fielded by Jubilee.





