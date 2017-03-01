I will beat RAILA ODINGA by a landslide in August, don’t waste your votes! UHURU to KISIIs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to prepare for a shocking defeat in August 8 polls.





Speaking while he toured Gusii region, the President said if they won while at the ICC then repeating it while free is the easiest task.





“We won when we had cases at the ICC, how will they defeat us now that we are free?” said Uhuru.





During the 2013 elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were at The Hague based court but managed to win.





The two were accused of organizing and funding post-election violence that led to destruction of property, loss of lives and forceful mass evictions among other ills.





Uhuru also said that former Prime Minister is responsible for the 2007/ 2008 post-election violence by waging a '41 vs 1' war that made other tribes hate the Kikuyu community.





Raila has so far denied the allegations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST