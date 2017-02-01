I was just fooling with KIRAITU MURUNGI - Witchdoctor reveals after endorsing him

A witchdoctor who claimed that he can use his charms to protect Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and confuse residents to vote for him as the next Governor of Meru in the August polls has withdrawn his remark.





This is after being on the receiving end from locals who threatened not to vote for Kiraitu if he is backed by the juju man.





Speaking later, the juju man, James Mugambi Barongo, aka Kaana na Njoka, denied being a witchdoctor, saying he was a Christian and a comedian who entertains people during political rallies.





He accused Tigania East MP, Mpuri Aburi, of hoodwinking him into a prank that backfired.





He revealed that he was an elder at a local Pentecostal Evangelical Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) church and therefore could not be a witch doctor at the same time.





The Kenyan DAILY POST