I take medicine daily and ask God why - SIZE 8 shares her private life (Emotional VIDEO)

Former secular singer turned gospel singer, Size 8, has shared a video on her personal life and revealed why she takes medicine daily.

Apparently, the talented singer suffers from hypertension, a condition caused by too much stress and high blood pressure.


“At times, I cry and ask God why I have to go all through this.” She revealed in an emotional video that shows her private life.

Watch the video here.

The LINK>>>>

