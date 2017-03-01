I made a mistake supporting RAILA, UHURU is the best thing that happened to us - KARUA confesses

NARC Kenya Leader, Martha Karua. has drummed up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August General Election.





Karua, who was in the Opposition before she defected to support Jubilee, had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nakuru County, where they rallied supporters to re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The NARC Kenya leader regretted supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at one point saying Uhuru was the best thing that ever happened to Kenya.





“I have tested both sides of the political divide and I have made a decision to support the election of Uhuru and Ruto,” Karua said.





The former Gichugu MP, who is now eying the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, asked Kenyans not to fall for Raila Odinga’s tricks again but elect Uhuru/ Ruto for the greater good of the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST