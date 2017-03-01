I have no competitor in Mombasa - JOHO mocks OMAR as their rivalry threatens NASA’s unity

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho made a triumphant return to Kenya after his 2-week tour in the United States of America.





Joho, who is also the ODM Party Deputy Leader, was treated to a thunderous welcome by his supporters and those of ODM.





While addressing a mammoth crowd that turned to welcome him, Joho said the agitation was a clear message that he had no equal in the region.





He declared that he was ready to face his rivals, among them Senator Omar Hassan and Nyali MP, Hezron Awiti, in the primaries if the National Super Alliance (NASA) decides to hold joint nominations.





Joho accused his rivals of inventing lies to avoid facing him in the joint nominations, which is threatening the very existence and unity of NASA after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party vehemently opposed the idea and threatened to go it alone.





“I am ready to face them in the nominations but if the NASA committee decides that we meet at the ballot, I am also ready,” said Joho.





