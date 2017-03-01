I have enough money in my pocket, you can close all my accounts! JOHO tells KRA and UHURU

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has told Kenya Revenue Authority to stop stooping low by demanding his bank details.





On March 14, KRA wrote to Diamond Trust Bank demanding Joho’s banking details.





Last Saturday, Joho said he was aware of the letter to DTB.





“KRA has written a letter to my bank. They want to know how much money I have, where I got it from and from which year,” Joho said.





“I tell Honorable Uhuru Kenyatta (that) I have three bank accounts, one at Barclays Bank, and another at Stanbic and another one DTB. I give you the permission to take all that money to the last coin but I will not submit to you,” Joho added.





Joho’s troubles with KRA are however not new. The Johos are a wealthy family with vast investments in Kenya, Tanzania, Middle East, South Africa, Uganda, South Sudan and United Kingdom.





