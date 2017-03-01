I have the biggest voting bloc in NASA, not even RAILA can beat my numbers - KALONZO says

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said the reason he wants to be the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer is because he has the largest voting bloc in NASA.





Speaking in Emali town on Tuesday , Kalonzo said he has a voting bloc of 2.5 million voters which is second from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voting bloc of over 3 million voters.





The former VP said time has come for the Kamba nation to lead the country saying he will tackle corruption and develop Kenya.





Former Cabinet Secretary, Miss Charity Ngilu, supported Kalonzo’s remarks saying he is now mature enough to lead the country.





Ngilu also apologized for the Kamba community for betraying the Kamba in 2013 by opposing Mr Musyoka.





“I cost the opposition the 2013 election by delivering 100,000 votes to the other side. I will never do that again,” she said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST