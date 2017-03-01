I don’t need Coast votes to re-elected, I will still win by a landslide in August - UHURU says.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he doesn’t need coastal votes to win the 2017 re-election.





Speaking at Tononoka on Sunday , Uhuru said he is not desperate for Coastal Kenyan votes to win the upcoming General Elections.





Uhuru added that he will be voted by people from other regions in the country.





Uhuru’s tough talk over his re-election and votes from Coast came at a time when numerous leaders from the region have been leading smear campaigns against Jubilee and its administration.





The leaders led by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, have been fiercely campaigning against Jubilee, a thing that has irked Uhuru.





“I will reach all parts of the country and continue with my development agenda. I do not have to necessarily answer my opponents. Kenyans will decide at the right time.” he said.





Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was banned from attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function in Mtongwe where he re-launched the Mtongwe ferry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST