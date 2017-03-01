I cannot join UHURU/ RUTO - KALONZO says they are more evil than JUDAS the betrayer

Friday March 17, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said that he has no plans to reunite with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, ahead of the next general polls.





Speaking at the Wiper headquarters after presenting his nomination papers on Thursday , Kalonzo said that he cannot go back to the Jubilee side since they betrayed him, adding that the National Super Alliance (NASA) will not disintegrate as speculated.





“We have chemistry and cannot allow ourselves to go back to Jubilee, which betrayed us before. It is the only name that changes,” said Kalonzo.





In response to whether CORD’s MoU was going to influence the candidate chosen to battle it out with President Kenya, Kalonzo said:





“The talks are going on well in NASA and only Wiper representatives at the steering committee can effectively respond to your questions.”





Kalonzo and his men had threatened of going it alone if Raila Odinga fails to honour the MoU they signed with Kalonzo in 2013.





