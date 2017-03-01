I am in NASA to stay! KALONZO tells Jubilee vultures who want UHURU/ RUTO to buy him

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has presented his nomination papers today as the Wiper Democratic Movement presidential flag bearer in August.





Speaking after presenting his papers at Wiper headquarters in Lavington, Kalonzo said this is a step towards clinching the NASA presidential ticket to face off with Jubilee's Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kalonzo said his bid for the Presidency should not be interpreted to mean that he is breaking away from NASA .





“We are in NASA to stay. We now are more hopeful that this will help us clinch the NASA ticket to face Jubilee at the ballot," Kalonzo said.





"All NASA principals have parties that they head. So, do not be deceived that my being Wiper flag bearer will cause any rift in the alliance," Kalonzo said after he was cleared by the party's national elections board.





The Wiper boss was accompanied by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan, and other Wiper leaders.





