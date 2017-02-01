I am going for the Presidency and I am not interested in a gubernatorial seat - WETANGULA.

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has dismissed claims that he may be considering shelving his presidential ambitions ahead of the August 8 th G eneral Elections.





In a statement to Kenyans, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, maintained that he is only interested in the Presidency and nothing short of that.





“I don’t want to even speak about that propaganda. I want to be categorical that I am not interested in being Bungoma Governor,” Wetangula said.





“I have told my people that I have gone hunting and they should be ready to accept whatever animal I bring back home,” Wetangula added.





He also expressed confidence that he will be the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate since he is the only candidate in the opposition who can send President Uhuru Kenyatta home before 10 am on August 8 th .





The Kenyan DAILY POST