Hundreds turn up for interview after K24 advertised one job vacancy! VIDEO

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - This video shows that unemployment in Kenya is on an all time high after hundreds of hopeful graduates turned up at the offices of a Kenyan TV news channel in the capital, Nairobi, after it advertised one vacancy of a news anchor.





From the long queue snaking round the side of the building and all the way down the road, you could think it was election time but all these young men and women were trying their luck for the sole position.





While the government maintains that the economy is doing well and that millions of jobs have been created in the last five years or so, the reality on the ground is grim.





Watch the video below.



