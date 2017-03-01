Human Resources Intern Job Vacancy in Kenya

Virtual Human Resources Services Limited is a fast growing human resources consulting firm committed to offering innovative solutions to our high end clients.

They are searching for a highly qualified candidate to join their group of professionals in offering high level consulting services to their clients in the position of:

Human Resources Intern

Reporting to the Lead Consultant, this is a position responsible for offering support to various projects being undertaken by the organization.

The successful candidate should be prepared to work in a fast-paced team environment that will offer broad experience in various aspects of Human Resources.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

· Degree in Human Resources

· Prior experience in HR department will be an added advantage

· Well versed with MS Office

· Can easily work under pressure

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Self-starter, assertive and quick learner

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 24th March 2017 stating their daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Website:

www.virtualhr.co.ke