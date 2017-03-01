Human Resources Intern Job Vacancy in Kenya

Human Resources Intern Job Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:10
Virtual Human Resources Services Limited is a fast growing human resources consulting firm committed to offering innovative solutions to our high end clients.
They are searching for a highly qualified candidate to join their group of professionals in offering high level consulting services to their clients in the position of:
Human Resources Intern
Reporting to the Lead Consultant, this is a position responsible for offering support to various projects being undertaken by the organization.
The successful candidate should be prepared to work in a fast-paced team environment that will offer broad experience in various aspects of Human Resources.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge
· Degree in Human Resources
· Prior experience in HR department will be an added advantage
· Well versed with MS Office
· Can easily work under pressure
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
· Self-starter, assertive and quick learner
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 24th March 2017 stating their daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Website: www.virtualhr.co.ke