HUDDAH reveals the Kenyan celebrity who broke her V!RGN!TY, “Huyu ni ndume kamili.”

City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has revealed the Kenyan celebrity who deflowered her.





According to Huddah, Prezzo is the lucky man who had s3x with her for the first time.





Apparently, Prezzo once housed Huddah when she was struggling to make it in the entertainment scene and perhaps this is where he got the chance to sample her goodies.





The petite figured socialite revealed this when she was promoting an event she is hosting in a Nairobi Club.





“Buried the hatchet....And the once love of my life ....The nigga that broke my virginity (T.M.I?😂😂) will be coming thru to HUDDAH MILLION PARTY.





El Presidente @prezzo254 👌🏾





WE DONT TURN UP ⬆️.... WE TURN OVER ↗️.......🎊🎉🎊





#HuddahMillionParty #huddahlove” She posted on Instagram.