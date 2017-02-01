How RUTO was forced to cancel meeting in MOI’s tuff by gunmen like they did to RAILA

Deputy President William Ruto found himself in the exact same spot as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while visiting Senator Gideon Moi’s Baringo turf.





This is after bandits shot dead a chief in the nearby village as Ruto addressed a gathering in the neighboring village, sending chilling waves to the security apparatus in the region.





Ruto, who had visited the area to address the security situation in the County following the killing of two politicians, was forced to cancel his meeting as gunshots rent the air a stone throw away from the DP.





Residents who had gathered to listen to the Deputy President abandoned him as they scampered for safety, an illustration of how volatile the area is.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was in the exact same spot in Turkana where gunmen shot at him while addressing residents.





The Kenyan DAILY POST