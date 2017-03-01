How RUTO was caught in crossfire again as bandits attacked & killed on his visit to Kerio Valley

Deputy President Willim Ruto was caught again in the cross fire as bandits from Pokot attacked parts of Marakwet East sub-county.





Ruto had visited the volatile region to assess the ongoing security operations to flush out bandits before the attack occurred.





During the attack, one herder was killed while a national police reservist was injured badly. An unknown number of livestock was also stolen in the attack.





The incident took place at Kamasia Village, only 10km away from Kerio Valley Boys High School, where Ruto was chairing a security meeting before addressing residents.





Residents appealed to Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government to find the root cause of the attacks and deal with it once and for all to avert more deaths.





“The Government should find the root cause of these attacks and we have every reason to believe they are well coordinated since the bandits are not scared of the heavy presence of police,” said one local.





