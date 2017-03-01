How President UHURU KENYATTA is making JOHO a real SULTAN! This is an own goal (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has unwittingly elevated the political stature of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, according to political analyst, Herman Manyora.





The Head of State hurled insults at the ODM strongman during his tour of Mombasa which culminated in blocking Joho from attending the Mtongwe Ferry Service launch.





Prof. Manyora reckons that while Jubilee think they are humiliating Joho, they have done the opposite - they have elevated his status as the kingpin of Mombasa politics.





Watch the video below.



