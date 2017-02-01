How NAMWAMBA almost ended up partyless after dumping Baba – Will he go back to ODM?

Embattled Budalangi Member of Parliament Ababu Namwamba almost became a man without a party, wandering aimlessly like a headless chicken.





This is after he was temporarily kicked out of Labour Party of Kenya (LPK), which he had joined after falling out with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ditching ODM.





The Political Parties Tribunal ordered Namwamba to step aside as the party leader of LPK and stop transacting on behalf of the party until a petition lodged by John Barasa Makokha, challenging the suitability of the Budalangi MP as the party leader, is heard and determined.





“In order to avoid confusion in the affairs of the party, an interim order is hereby issued to restraint Ababu, by his servants/ agents from acting or purporting to represent himself as a member or party leader of the Labour Party f Kenya (LPK), pending the hearing and determination of the application interparties,” read part of the ruling.





This came days after the tribunal overturned the move by Raila’s ODM to kick Namwamba out of the party. He also sacked his Secretary General David Makali from LPK for working with NASA.





