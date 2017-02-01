How KALONZO MUSYOKA sent twitter on a meltdown after calling himself ‘SALOME’

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was the butt of all jokes on social media after he revealed that his daughter has been calling him ‘Salome’





This is after the former Vice President discovered that his ID number was used by the IEBC to resister a woman by the name Salome.





Kenyans on twitter had a field day poking fun at Kalonzo by likening him to the popular song ‘Salome’ by Diamond Platinumz and Raivanny.





Below are the gems.