How JIRONGO trapped me and b@ng3d me for hrs without protection - LADY tells it all.

A 21 year old lady has narrated how city billionaire and former MP, Cyrus Jirongo, had unprotected s3x with her.





According to Elyvna Lusaria, she met Jirongo who promised to give her Sh 200,000 to help her join University but he failed to honour his promise after S3x.





“I was given Jirongo’s number by a friend who said he might help pay my university fees. I sent him a text and he asked me to meet him in Nairobi,” She said.





Jirongo sent her a text message and asked her to meet him in one of the Nairobi’s uptown joints.





He sent her Sh 2,000 to take a taxi that would drop her to the meeting point.





“I went and found him with two gentlemen, drinking whisky. I don’t drink, but he asked me to take a bottle of Tusker Light. Since I wanted to please him, I took two bottles and said I had drunk enough. He got me more bottles and then told me that he would get me a place to sleep.” Elyvna narrated and disclosed that Jirongo gave her Sh 30,000 to pay for an apartment where she would spend the night.





“I paid and he came to my room, saying he wanted to see how good it was. That’s when he started touching me and promised me Sh200,000 for my university fees. He also told me that there was no way he could help me if I didn’t sleep with him. Because I was desperate for the fees, and also drunk, I agreed and he had s3x with me without protection. On Thursday morning, he asked me to stay in the apartment and promised to return with my school fees in the evening.” She added.





Evelyna claims that Jirongo returned on evening for more s3x and that is the last time she saw him.





The lady tells Jirongo in one of the messages, “Si you send me money I go. Mbona unanifanyia hivi? And I trusted you ukanif**k bila cd na sina hata pesa ya pills”.





He has been engaging her in cat and mouse games when she demands for the Sh 200,000 that he had promised her.





Jirongo is married to four wives but his insatiable appetite for s3x is too much.



