How JIRONGO trapped me and b@ng3d me for hrs without protection - LADY tells it all.

“I paid and he came to my room, saying he wanted to see how good it was. That’s when he started touching me and promised me Sh200,000 for my university fees. He also told me that there was no way he could help me if I didn’t sleep with him. Because I was desperate for the fees, and also drunk, I agreed and he had s3x with me without protection. On Thursday morning, he asked me to stay in the apartment and promised to return with my school fees in the evening.”