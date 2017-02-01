How city gang carried out daring theft in a popular restaurant in Nairobi CBD! VIDEO

How city gang carried out daring theft in a popular restaurant in Nairobi CBD! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 02:01
This shocking footage shows how a daring gang stole a laptop from an unsuspecting reveller at a popular club in Nairobi’s Kimathi Street.
The gang that included a woman can be seen working together to distract the poor chap and create the perfect opportunity to strike and they did it without anybody noticing.
Police from Central Police Station are looking for the suspects after the victim who has been identified as Adrien Muganda reported the incident that happened last Friday.
Watch the video below.
Revellers beware, avoid hanging out with valuables in bars. pic.twitter.com/lXUbrsZGFn— Crime Watch Nairobi (@suemc_phee) March 2, 2017
