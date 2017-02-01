House help who stole employer’s Ceska Pistol in Lavington, Nairobi, still on the run

Police have launched a search for a house girl who stole a pistol from her employer in Lavington, Nairobi.





The house help who has been identified as Florence Nabwire, broke into a safe and stole the firearm and an undisclosed amount of money while her employer was away at work.





The employer, who is the wife to a licensed civilian firearm holder, reported that she arrived home to find the doors to the safe open.





According to reports, she escaped in the company of an unknown number of people in a yellow vehicle, registration number KAC 262H.





“The Ceska Pistol had nine rounds of ammunition and we have already started investigations into the loss,” said Rashid Mohammed, Dagoretti police boss.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.