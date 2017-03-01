HILARIOUS: This LUHYA man complaining about tea will crack you (VIDEO)

Luhyas are known for their love for food (Ugali +Chicken) and beverages specifically Tea.





Thus, if you want to rub a Luhya the wrong way, mess with his Tea or Chicken.





That is why this guy has taken issue with flask manufacturers claiming that they lie about the capacity of the flask.





The passion with which he makes his case and his ‘Atwoli’ voice will leave you in stitches.





Watch the video below.



