HILARIOUS: See how AKOTHEE’s son nearly gave her a heart attack in Switzerland (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:11

There is never a dull day in singer Akothee’s life.

The flashy singer cum entrepreneur and mother of five is never short of drama.

While she was on holiday in Switzerland, she was having a good time with her eldest son, Ojwang, but she almost had a heart attack.


From the video she shared online, Akothee can be seen and heard crying like a baby as the son pushes her on a playground swing.

Watch the video below.

