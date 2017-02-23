HILARIOUS: See how AKOTHEE’s son nearly gave her a heart attack in Switzerland (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:11
The flashy singer cum entrepreneur and mother of five is never short of drama.
While she was on holiday in Switzerland, she was having a good time with her eldest son, Ojwang, but she almost had a heart attack.
From the video she shared online, Akothee can be seen and heard crying like a baby as the son pushes her on a playground swing.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.