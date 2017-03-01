Hii dunia ina mambo! PASTOR changes a baby from a boy to a girl using anointing oil (PHOTOs)

A lady has shared a testimony on behalf of her sister and revealed how a controversial pastor transformed her baby boy into a girl using anointing oil.





The lady from Botswana testified on behalf of her sister, who was seven months pregnant and believed in God for a baby girl. She narrated that the doctor scanned and told her that she is carrying a baby boy. Her sister was disappointed because she already has two sons and was hoping for a baby girl.





She testified in Church last Sunday saying,





“I came as a visitor and pastor Major 1 gave me a gift of the anointing oil .

When I arrived home, I gave my sister the anointing oil and in faith my sister applied the anointing oil declaring that the God of Pastor Major 1 must change the gender of the unborn baby that she was carrying to change from a baby boy to a baby girl.





On the day that she was giving birth, the doctors were shocked as they saw a baby's gender had changed from a male to female. And when her father heard of what had happened, he changed from going to the sangomas and he followed them to pray to the God of Pastor Major 1. Wherever you are something is turning around in the mighty name of Jesus .”





Here are photos of the baby.