Here is why NTIMAMA‘s daughter dumped UHURU/ RUTO only for her to join the ‘opposition’.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suffered a big blow in Narok County after his key point-woman in the area dumped Jubilee and joined Chama Cha Mashinani party.





Lydia Masikonte, who is daughter to late former Cabinet Minister, William Ole Ntimama, announced her defection and said she will work with the Isaac Rutto led CCM.





"My late father held my hands and took me to Jubilee Party. But they have proven that they already have their preferred candidate," Lydia said





"My manifesto is to ensure that the devolved system of governance is strengthened and we found that CCM is the only party fighting for the devolving of resources to the Counties," Lydia added.





Last week, Lydia made good her threat to leave Jubilee after raising concerns over the credibility of party nominations.





She said Jubilee has a preferred candidate in the area and said she is comfortable with Mashinani party.





