Here is why the most beautiful ODM MP dumped RAILA ODINGA and joined UHURU/ RUTO

One of the most beautiful MPs in the 11th Parliament has dumped CORD leader, Raila Odinga, for Jubilee Party.





Joyce Lay, who is the Taita Taveta Women Representative decamped the orange party and joined Jubilee which is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Ms Lay now joins Taita Taveta Senator, Dan Mwazo, a former ally of the former Prime Minister, in Jubilee Party.





Addressing journalists after her defection, Ms Lay said that it will not be long before other ODM leaders from the area decamp to Jubilee.





It is said that Taveta MP, Naomi Shaban, and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss, Marsden Madoka, are behind the mass defections from the Opposition coalition.





Ms Shaban has vowed to ensure Jubilee gets more votes than Raila’s Opposition in the County.





Deputy President William Ruto has termed Lay’s defection as important saying now Jubilee can declare Taita Taveta County as one of its strongholds.





The Kenyan DAILY POST