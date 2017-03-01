Here is why MAINA NJENGA decided to sue UHURU’s party for rejecting his nomination papers.

Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, sued Jubilee Party for refusing to accept his nomination papers for the Laikipia Senatorial race.





Through his lawyer, Evans Ondieki, Maina claimed that his papers were rejected following instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.





He said this was dictatorial and unjustified because Kenya is an open democratic society.





Njenga further accused the ruling party of acting illegally and said the move infringed on his political rights.





He also wants the Political Parties Tribunal to order Jubilee Party and the electoral body to promote and observe the values and principles of democracy and justice in the execution of their mandates.





The former Mungiki leader swore an affidavit indicating that he is no longer associated with the sect and was a God-fearing person.





"I have never been a member of a proscribed organisation and those claiming so should provide evidence," he said in the suit papers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST