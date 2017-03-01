Here is what UHURU/ RUTO gave to doctors to that melted their hearts to return to work

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Doctors stand to win big once the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is registered in court.





Under the return to work formula signed by doctors, the Ministry of Health and Council of Governors that ended the 100-day strike, doctors will enjoy good working conditions.





The CBA provides that the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) officials will have full access to information held by the Health Ministry, right to meet doctors at their place of work and that the officials be granted leave upon request.





The CBA also stated that doctors both employed by the National and County Governments will be promoted based on merit.





“All officers who have served in one grade more than the designated period shall be promoted while doctors who shall require additional training prior to any promotion shall be facilitated and sponsored to acquire the same in advance,” the draft stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST