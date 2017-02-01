Here is what happened when a police officer attached to BOINETT’s office was shot dead

Constable James Makhokha, a police officer attached to IG Boinett’s office in Jogoo House was shot by Constable Patrick Kimani after a bar brawl in Embakasi.





The incident happened around 1.30 am .





Apparently, the two were close friends and are often seen drinking together.





Constable Kimani, who is attached to JKIA police station, also injured a third police officer, Dominic Ngetich, who tried to intervene before he turned the gun on himself.





Ngetich was admitted at Nairobi West Hospital and is reported to be stable after sustaining bullet wound on his shoulder.





A pistol and nine rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.





Incidents of police officers turning on their colleagues or shooting themselves are growing at an alarming rate raising concerns over the psychological well being of some officers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.