Here is a VIDEO from the time UHURU lost his cool and insulted an ODM Governor badly.

The gloves are off and it is bare knuckles fight in politics ahead of the August 8 General Elections.
President Uhuru Kenyatta lost his cool and went ham on Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok, as they argued over the allocation of oil revenue.
Nanok accused the Government of shortchanging the people of Turkana after cutting the allocation of proceeds from oil from 10% to 5%.
The President did not take Nanok’s remarks kindly and launched a scathing attack calling him ‘Mjinga’
The Head of State went on to boast that the world will not end if he doesn’t get votes from Turkana.
Watch the video below.
