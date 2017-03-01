Here is a VIDEO from the time UHURU lost his cool and insulted an ODM Governor badly.

The gloves are off and it is bare knuckles fight in politics ahead of the August 8 General Elections.





President Uhuru Kenyatta lost his cool and went ham on Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok, as they argued over the allocation of oil revenue.





Nanok accused the G overnment of shortchanging the people of Turkana after cutting the allocation of proceeds from oil from 10% to 5%.





The President did not take Nanok’s remarks kindly and launched a scathing attack calling him ‘Mjinga’





The H ead of S tate went on to boast that the world will not end if he doesn’t get votes from Turkana.





Watch the video below.



