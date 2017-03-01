Here is a VIDEO from the moment JOHO was blocked by GSU from attending UHURU’s event.

Monday, March 13, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was barred by heavily armed GSU officers on Monday morning from attending Presidential event.





President Uhuru went to rel-launch the Mtongwe Ferry Services and Joho wanted to attend the event by virtue of being the host Governor but was blocked.





This escalates the rivalry between Uhuru and Joho who have been attacking each other in public.





In the video below, a defiant Joho tells off the GSU officers claiming the move to barricade him from attending the function is reminiscent of the dark days of yore where the Government cracked down on critics.





