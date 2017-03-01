Here is the TRUTH, I think UHURU is preparing to detain and jail me - JOHO REVEALS

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind his woes.





Over the last two weeks, the Jubilee Government has frustrated Joho by closing his banks accounts and questioning his academic credentials claiming he forged his Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip.





Speaking after appearing before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Wednesday, Joho claimed that the Government is planning to take him behind bars for his firm stand.





“You know I have sharp eyes. When I was there, I saw they have already prepared a charge sheet and put it aside. They are planning to take me to the cell,” said Joho.





“I am ready my friend to go to the cell even now,” Joho added.





While appearing before CID, Joho was accompanied by lawyer, James Orengo, Mombasa Woman Representative, Mishi Mboko, Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, among other leaders.





The Kenyan DAILY POST