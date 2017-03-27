Here is Sauti Sol’s apology to Uhuru after accusing State House of stealing their project.

Monday, March 27, 2017-

Award winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has issued an apology to President Uhuru Kenyatta barely a week after band member

Bien Aime accused State House of stealing ‘Studio Mashinani’ idea from them.





The Sh 80M project that was launched last week by CS Joe Mucheru and Jamaican artistes, Richie Spice, Luciano and Etana aims to give youth in rural areas a platform to nature and showcase their talents by setting up state of the art studios.





Bien took to social media to narrate how they presented the idea to the President a few years back only to see the project being implemented without their knowledge.





However, while Sauti Sol stand by Bien’s claims, they feel his remarks have been ‘misinterpreted by the media’ and have apologised to the Head of state.





The statement read: “ We would like to issue a sincere apology to our President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, for a statement which led to his goodwill and intention being wrong interpreted by the media. Again, we would like to reiterate Bien’s statement that he (Uhuru) had no hand in this as deals with millions of national issues and it is something he probably delegated.





“He was gracious enough to give us an audience, listen and support our proposal. It was not Bien’s intention to otherwise negate his kindness and are ready to issue this apology in person,”





On his part CS Joe Mucheru said he was aware of complaints lodged by the Afro-pop group but said it was a coincidence that the band had a similar project.



