Here is the moment RAILA ODINGA bought and chewed Miraa during MERU visit! VIDEO

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was in Meru County alongside opposition leaders in a vote hunting mission where he bought and chewed miraa while addressing a huge crowd.





The former Prime Minister promised to help Meru people who rely on the crop for their livelihood to get new markets after some European countries banned it.





The opposition leaders were accorded a warm reception despite the area being known to be a Jubilee stronghold.





Watch the video below courtesy of Citizen TV.



