Here is a LUO man who was contracted by RAILA to hack into IEBC systems in August.

On Monday, detectives from Flying Squad and Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) arrested four thugs who had formed an international band that installed malware into systems that allowed them to take control of the institution’s computers and steal what police sources said would run into hundreds of millions.





According to one Flying Squad officer who requested anonymity, the four thugs were arrested following a tip off from members of the public and also after their telephone conversations were intercepted.





One of the hackers was identified as Calvin Otieno Ogalo who told the detectives that he has been contracted by CORD leaders to hack into IEBC systems in August.





Ogalo, who is a close friend of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has also expressed interest in vying for the Langata Parliamentary seat in August using an ODM ticket.





Last year, Ogalo financed Raila Odinga’s trip to Ghana where the former Premier was accompanied by his daughter and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





ODM has remained mum after Ogalo was arrested.





