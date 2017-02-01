Here is JOHO’s full presser where he responded to UHURU/ RUTO on drug dealing accusations.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has broken his silence over the governments’ heightened fight against the drugs menace in the Coast region terming it as a political witch hunt.





A visibly irritate Joho told off President Uhuru and Deputy Ruto to ‘clean their house’ first before purporting to fight the vice in Mombasa.





Joho, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, feels that he is being framed over drug trade just like in 2013 to enable the Government bring him down during August election.





He, however, maintained that he won’t be intimidated and exuded confidence that he will be re-elected as Mombasa Governor.





Watch the full presser below courtesy of NTV.



