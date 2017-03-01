Here is JAMES ORENGO’s warning to UHURU/ RUTO for frustrating JOHO - This is bad!

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against frustrating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Addressing a small rally in Mombasa on Wednesday after Joho recorded a statement with Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over forging his academic credentials, Orengo s aid Joho is the people's choice and deserves respect.





The brilliant lawyer noted that the Opposition was angry with the manner in which the Jubilee’s administration has been handling the Governor .





Orengo said whoever harasses Joho, harasses the entire Kenya and would be ''dealt with'' accordingly.





"I want to call on Mombasa residents, do not be afraid. We will win! Whoever touches Joho touches the entire Kenya; whoever touches Joho, touches Raila Amolo Odinga! And as a lawyer, no one will harass Joho as I watch. We have a lot of lawyers, including Kilifi Governor (Amason Kingi)," said Orengo.





He concluded by saying Uhuru has sensed defeat in the August polls and that is the reason he is frustrating the maverick Governor.





