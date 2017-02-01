Here is the hilarious KALENJIN parody of Darasa’s Muziki that has gone viral! VIDEO

Kenya’s fast rising comedy group, Propesa, has done a parody of the monster hit Muziki by Darasa ft. Ben Pol dubbed ‘Murski’ and they nailed it.





Led by Kimutai Ruto, Propesa has been on a roll recently with some rib cracking skits and this maybe their best work yet.





The parody has even caught the attention of the controversial Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua, who has offered to make them the body’s brand ambassadors.





The self appointed Kenya's moral police, wrote on Facebook: “This is the kind of creativity that should define and inspire our youth. Anyone who knows these guys please link them up with us. We want them to be brand ambassadors for KFCB!”





Watch the video below.



