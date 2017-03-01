Here is the H0*NY Jubilee Senator who has been using her charm to lure young men to S3X

Friday March 17, 2017 - A Mombasa court has a dismissed a case where nominated Jubilee Senator, Emmah Mbura, had sued a young man who revealed that he has had s*x with her.





The young man identified as Mghandi Kalinga had been bragging on social media how he banged the aging Jubilee Senator during the Malindi by-election campaigns.





Kalinga allegedly sent abusive video clips saying Mbura is fond of snatching other women’s husbands and also dishing her ‘honey jar’ to young boys.





Mbura who is the wife of activist, Okiya Omtata, went to court and sued Kalinga for defamation.





But in his ruling on Thursday , Mombasa Chief Magistrate Francis Kyamba dismissed the case for lack of evidence. He said the case lacked enough evidence to proceed.





Speaking outside the court, Kalinga said the dismissal saved Mbura a big embarrassment because he was to produce evidence of the real affair.





