Here is exactly what UHURU told our KDF soldiers in the war front in Somalia! A great CiC

President Uhuru Kenyatta made a historic move when he visited Kenya Defence Forces in Dobley camp, Somalia.





Uhuru, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe.





The father of the nation thanked the troops for their sacrifice and service to their motherland.





He told the soldiers that Kenya will be forever indebted to them for neutralizing the threat posed by Al Shabaab.





“Your being here in Somalia has saved many lives, and for that Kenyans will forever be indebted to you. Your presence here has at least freed people of the fear of Al Shabaab,” Uhuru said.





He said the Kenyan Government will continue supporting the soldiers until they flush Al Shabaab out of Somalia completely.





“We are talking to the new Somali Government to emphasize to them the importance of building their military so that you can go back home. That is our exit strategy,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST