Here is the exact moment Senator NJOROGE nearly shot Vivo Energy CEO in Naivasha.

The shocking incident happened last month when officials of a petroleum company he operates along Nairobi-Nakuru highway, came to seize assets after a reported breach of contract.





However, the Senator drew his gun and shot in the air missing Vivo Energy CEO, Polycarp Igathe, who was at the scene to enforce the closure by a whisker.





Apparently, the Senator had obtained a court order stopping the closure but the officials insisted on confiscating the equipment.





That is when the visibly angry Senator Njoroge shot in the air.

Senator Njoroge was arrested and later released on bond.





Watch the video below.





Nominated Sen Paul Njoroge in gun drama with Vivo Energy CEO Polycarp Igathe over ownership of fuel station in Naivasha on @ntvkenya @ 9pm pic.twitter.com/0u16k8eSIW February 7, 2017