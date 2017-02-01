Here is the exact moment Senator NJOROGE nearly shot Vivo Energy CEO in Naivasha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:19

The shocking incident happened last month when officials of a petroleum company he operates along Nairobi-Nakuru highway, came to seize assets after a reported breach of contract.

However, the Senator drew his gun and shot in the air missing Vivo Energy CEO, Polycarp Igathe, who was at the scene to enforce the closure by a whisker.

Apparently, the Senator had obtained a court order stopping the closure but the officials insisted on confiscating the equipment.


That is when the visibly angry Senator Njoroge shot in the air.

Senator Njoroge was arrested and later released on bond.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno