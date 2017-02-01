Here is the embarrassing ‘Steve Harvey moment’ from the Oscars! VIDEO

The 89th Oscars will be remembered for the embarrassing gaffe that saw La La Land mistakenly announced as the winner of the Best Picture instead of Moonlight.





In the monumental scr3w up, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially announced that romantic musical, La La Land, had won before realizing they had made a mistake and announced Moonlight as the winner of the top award.





Several hours after the ceremony, the Academy issued an apology saying that they "had mistakenly been given the wrong envelope by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm responsible for counting the ballots and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred".





In the 2015, Miss Universe beauty pageant, the event host Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.





