Here is the ‘dirty’ Churchill Show episode that was pulled off NTV (Watch VIDEO)

Popular comedy show, Churchill Show, that airs every Sunday on NTV was pulled off air after just 25 minutes and the station ran a documentary instead.





While the show's host, Daniel Ndambuki, better known as Churchill said it was due to a technical hitch, the show was pulled off because of jokes by comedians Jasper Murume and Zeddy that were deemed unfit for a family show.





KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua took to Facebook to spit fire describing the jokes as “an unfortunate idiotic and foul drill, totally in bad taste, lacking in imagination and possibly the evidence of the beginning of the end of an era.”





Watch the drama below in case you missed it.



