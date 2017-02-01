Here is the day DP RUTO aka Baba Abby warned men against having S3X with school girls.

A video has emerged online of Deputy President William Ruto warning men against having canal knowledge with underage girls and telling them to get ready for dire consequences.





From the video, a visibly irritated Ruto warned Provincial Administration in the country that they will be held accountable for pregnancies among school girls in their areas.





This comes after a woman sued the DP for neglecting a child he sired with her 11 years ago.





The Deputy President dismissed the allegations later but admitted that he is father and that he has been taking care of the child.





Watch the video below.



